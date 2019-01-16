CNE stops BHS bowlers at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN – The Blanchester boys and girls bowling teams were defeated by Clermont Northeastern Wednesday at Eastgate Lanes.

The boys were defeated 2,318 to 1,844. Orin Potts was the pacesetter for the Wildcats with a two-game total of 293.

“The boys struggled by leaving too many open frames throughout the match,” coach Troy Ballinger said. “They did, however, perform extremely well in their baker matches at the end.”

On the girls side, the Ladycats lost 1,869 to 1,549. Morgan Oberle led Blanchester with a single game personal best of 163 and a two-game total of 267. Kelli Hoffman had a 260 series.