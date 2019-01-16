Pickard 287 paces ‘Cane over Knights

Grant Pickard had the first 10 strikes in the opening game to lead Wilmington to a 2,244 to 2,067 win over Kings Wednesday in non-league bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane were defeated by the Lady Knights 1,602 to 1,566. Ariel Comberger had a 299 series while Nicole Gallion finished with a 296 series.

Pickard had a 287 game and a 472 series. Brayden Rhoads had games of 218 and 205.

SUMMARY

January 16, 2019

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Boys 2,244 Kings 2,067

WHS-Mason McIntosh 178, 158; Brayden Rhoads 218, 205; Jordan Tackett 234, 137; Grant Pickard 287, 185; Conner Mitchell 117, —; Jake Frazier —, 177. TOTALS 1,034 and 853

Baker games: 163, 185

KHS-Justin Bayse 196, 180; Gabe Johnson 139, 193; Eric Middlekamp 221, 211; Matt Oberlin 178, 136; Ryan Tekavel 115, 144. TOTALS 849, 864

Baker games: 168, 186

Wilmington Girls 1,566 Kings 1,602

WHS-Cassidy Cole 136, —; McKenzie Frazier 144, —; Nicole Gallion 156, 140; Alexia Frazier 114, 137; Ariel Comberger 139, 160; Haylee Wright, —, 129; Harlee Sanderson —, 78. TOTALS 689, 644.

Baker games: 118, 115. TOTAL 233

KHS-Totals 664, 663

Baker games: 128, 147. TOTAL 275

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Bowling-Graphic.jpg