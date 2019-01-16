WC women keep Muskies winless in OAC 73-60

NEW CONCORD – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team got off to a fast start and held off Muskingum 73-60 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at the Anne C. Steele Center on the Muskingum University campus.

The win puts Wilmington at 8-8 on the year and 3-6 in the OAC. Muskingum is 1-15 and 0-9.

McKayla Binkley led the Quakers with 18 points, two steals and two blocked shots. Kelly Noll scored 11 points. Faith Teaford led with seven rebounds while Savannah Hooper and Kennedy Lewis both had four assists.

Wilmington led 24-10 after one quarter and despite playing poorly in the second period still held a 31-24 lead at halftime.

But the Quakers came out with a strong second half, totaling 42 points.

SUMMARY

January 16, 2019

@Muskingum

Wilmington 73 Muskingum 60

W 24.07.21.21…..73

M 10.14.14.22…..60

(73) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kennedy Lewis 2-0-1-5 Kelly Noll 4-3-0-11 Savannah Hooper 3-1-1-8 Mackenzie Campbell 3-0-2-8 Faith Teaford 3-1-3-10 Arling 0-0-0-0 McKayla Binkley 8-1-1-18 Brooke Davis 2-2-0-6 Hannah Rickman 0-0-0-0 Morgan Ritz 0-0-0-0 Maddie Snider 2-0-0-4 Hannah Binkley 1-0-0-2 Michelle Lee 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 28-8-9-73

(60) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bates 1-1-0-3 Filiaggi 4-1-2-11 Hyre 2-2-0-6 Yeager 7-3-1-18 Bonner 2-0-5-9 Meadows 1-0-0-2 Blair 0-0-0-0 Johnson 0-0-0-0 Baylock 2-0-0-4 Fuller 0-0-0-0 Lang 3-1-0-7 Miller 0-0-0-0 Jackson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-8-8-60

FIELD GOALS: WC 28-63 (McKayla Binkley 8-12 Noll 4-9 Teaford 3-5 Hooper 3-4); M 22-72

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC 8-19 (Noll 3-7 Davis 2-3); M-8-29

FREE THROWS: WC 9-13 (Teaford 3-4 Campbell 2-2); M 8-14

REBOUNDS: WC-45 (Teaford 7 Noll 6 Lewis 5 Hooper 5 Campbell 4 M. Binkley 4); M-46 (Bates 12)

ASSISTS: WC-15 (Hooper 4 Lewis 4 Campbell 2 Rickman 2); M-12 (Lang 3 Johnson 3)

STEALS: WC-9 (M. Binkley 2); M-8 (Hyre 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-4 (M. Binkley 2); M-4

TURNOVERS: WC-19; M-18

