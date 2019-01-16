WC men hold off Muskies 92-81 for OAC win

WILMINGTON – In a tight Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball game, Wilmington outlasted Muskingum 92-81 Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers improve to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play. Muskingum is 7-9 and 3-6.

Abdul Kanu led With with 19 points while DaeShawn Jackson had 14 and Jeffery Mansfield, off the bench, tossed in 12.

Jackson had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, leading WC in all three categories. Kanu blocked a team-best three shots.

As a team, Wilmington turned the ball over just five times, including just once in the second half.

Muskingum, however, had the hot hand from long distance, making 13 of 26 three pointers. The Muskies also hit on 20 of 24 free throws.

SUMMARY

January 16, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 92 Muskingum 81

W 46.46…..92

M 37.44…..81

(81) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peart 5-1-11-22 Paige 3-2-4-12 Bardall 3-3-0-9 Clark 4-1-2-11 Peoples 0-0-1-1 Singleton 6-4-2-18 Smith 1-1-0-3 Miller 1-1-0-3 Yoho 0-0-0-0 Keyes 1-0-0-2 Keith 0-0-0-0 Carter 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-13-20-81

(92) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kevin Lewis 3-0-2-8 Abdul Kanu 8-0-3-19 Payton Smith 1-0-2-4 BJ Hamilton 2-1-0-5 DaeShawn Jackson 4-2-4-14 Jeffery Mansfield 2-1-7-12 Aaron Mullins 1-1-2-5 Will Patrick 4-1-2-11 Andrew Russell 3-0-1-7 Colin Myers 1-1-0-3 Emannual Opku 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 31-7-23-92

FIELD GOALS: M 24-61; W 31-70 (Kanu 8-9)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 13-26 (Singleton 4-4); W 7-25 (Jackson 2-3)

FREE THROWS: M 20-24 (Peart 11-12); W 23-33 (Mansfield 7-8 Jackson 4-5)

REBOUNDS: M-40 (Keyes 7 Bardall 7); W-42 (Jackson 9 Kanu 6 Mansfield 6 Lewis 5 Russell 3 Myers 3)

ASSISTS: M-14 (Paige 4); W-12 (Jackson 3 Smith 2 Lewis 2)

STEALS: M-3; W-5 (Jackson 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-1; W-9 (Kanu 3 Lewis 2 Hamilton 2 Jackson 2)

TURNOVERS: M-11; W-5

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-10.jpg