WHS girls put defensive clamps on Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Wilmington held Clinton-Massie without a field goal for the first 7:27 and last 16:15 of a 51-18 Southern Buckeye Conference American Division victory Thursday.

Wilmington’s Mya Jackson led all scorers with 23 points, in just three quarters of play. Her career total now stands at 1,759.

Wilmington (10-4, 6-0) scored the first 18 points of the game. With Jackson drawing a double-team, Sami McCord scored the first five, a three and a two, and Jasmine Jamiel and Chailyn Johns buried threes. Jackson scored the last seven of the period.

A Faith Cottrell three ended Massie’s first-quarter drought.

Wilmington’s lead reached 20 midway through the second quarter, 25-5.

Massie (3-11, 1-5) outscored Wilmington 10-3 the rest of the period to trail 28-15 at the break. Cottrell’s three that capped the spurt was the Falcons’ last field goal of the evening.

Cottrell finished with a team-high 10 points, all of them in the first half.

Wilmington’s lead reached 30 in the last minute of the third quarter, 45-15.

Jamiel joined Jackson in double-figures with 11, six of them coming the first half of the third quarter.

SUMMARY

January 17, 2019

@Lebanon Road Gym

Wilmington 51 Clinton-Massie 18

W 11.17.19.04…..51

C 03.12.00.03…..18

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 4-2-11, Jackson 8-7-23, Self 0-0-0, McCord 2-0-5, Morgan 3-0-6, Johns 2-0-6, Partin 0-0-0, Butcher 0-0-0, Victor 0-0-0, Harris 0-0-0, Drake 0-0-0. Total 19-9-51. 3-point goals: 4 (Johns 2, McCord, Jamiel). FTM-FTA 9-9, 100 percent.

(18) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Crawford 0-0-0, Cottrell 3-2-10, Ireland 1-1-3, Avery 1-0-2, Chowning 0-1-1, Lay 0-0-0, Voisey 0-1-1, Greathouse 0-0-0, Jaramillo 0-0-0, Wilson 0-1-1. Total 5-6-18. 3-point goals: 2 (Cottrell 2). FTM-FTA 6-15, 40 percent.

Lady ‘Cane ratchets up defense in 51-18 win

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

