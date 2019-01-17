CNE hits FTs in end, tops BHS 37-30

OWENSVILLE – In a battle of strong defenses, Clermont Northeaster pulled away from Blanchester down the stretch for a 37-30 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action Thursday night.

“The game was close until late when (we) had to start fouling which is a testament to the girls on our team,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “They never give up no matter what the circumstances of the game. I give our girls a ton of credit for their attitudes and efforts.”

The Lady Rockets were 10 for 18 at the free throw line in the final period.They were 4 for 9 in the first three quarters.

Blanchester was 6 for 11 at the line during the game.

Lana Roy of BHS led all scorers with 12 points. Olivia Gundler garnered eight rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots for the Ladycats.

Taylor Shumard led CNE with 11 points.

SUMMARY

January 17, 2019

@Clermont Northeastern HS

Clermont NE 37 Blanchester 30

BL 08.03.07.12…..30

CL 07.12.04.14…..37

(30) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 2-2-2-8 Tangonan 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-2-2 Scott 2-1-1-6 Gundler 0-0-0-0 Roy 5-1-1-12 Shank 2-0-0-2 Staehling 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 10-4-6-30

(37) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bricker 1-1-5-8 Reese 1-0-2-4 Evans 2-2-1-7 Kirby 1-0-1-3 Shumaer 5-0-1-11 Williams 0-0-0-0 Bockman 0-0-2-2 Drewry 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 10-3-14-37

