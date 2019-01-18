Binkley’s career best paces WC women 66-59

WILMINGTON – McKayla Binkley scored a career-high 24 points off the bench to lead Wilmington to a 66-59 win Friday over Mount Union in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at Fred Raizk Arena.

The win puts the Quakers are 9-8 overall and 4-6 in the conference. Mount Union slips to 13-4, 6-4.

The game originally was scheduled for be played Saturday afternoon but weather forecasts caused the schools to move the game to Friday night.

Binkley hit 11 of 19 shots from the field as Wilmington rallied from a 29-25 halftime deficit. WC took control of the game in the third, outscoring the Purple Raiders 23-12 in the period.

Kelly Noll had 14 points and Kennedy Lewis tossed in 11 for Wilmington. Lewis grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and shared team honors with Savannah Hooper with three assists each.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 66 Mount Union 59

M 11.18.12.18…..59

W 15.10.23.18…..66

(59) MOUNT UNION (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Alkire 3-1-0-7 Rappach 4-2-0-10 Tinkey 5-2-0-12 Hessel 0-0-0-0 Sanborn 8-0-0-16 Rauhe 2-0-2-6 Maynard 2-1-1-6 Hess 0-0-0-0 Kelley 0-0-0-0 Stralka 1-0-0-2 Schaefer 0-0-0-0 Gassman 0-0-0-0 Peoples-Neil 0-0-0-0 DeFord 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-6-3-59

(66) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lewis 2-1-6-11 Noll 4-4-2-14 Hooper 0-0-4-4 Campbell 3-0-3-9 Teaford 0-0-0-0 Arling 0-0-0-0 M. Binkley 11-0-2-24 B. Davis 1-0-0-2 E. Davis 0-0-0-0 Ritz 0-0-0-0 Snider 0-0-1-1 Lee 0-0-0-0 Nilback 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 21-5-19-66

FIELD GOALS: M 25-67 (Sanborn 8-11); W 21-56 (M. Binkley 11-19 Noll 4-6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 6-20; W 5-19 (Noll 4-6)

FREE THROWS: M 3-8; W 19-31 (Campbell 3-4 Lewis 6-8)

REBOUNDS: M-41 (Hessel 8 Sanborn 6 Rauhe 6); W-43 (Lewis 7 Noll 6 Campbell 5 Teaford 5 Snider 3 Lee 3)

ASSISTS: M-13; W-9 (Lewis 3 Hooper 3)

STEALS: M-7 (Maynard 4); W-3

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-5 (Tinkey 3); W-2

TURNOVERS: M-10; W-10

