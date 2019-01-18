WC men gives up 5 in last 8 seconds, loses 86-84

ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union scored five points in the final eight seconds to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 86-84 in Ohio Athletic Conference Friday night.

The game originally was scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Friday based on weather forecasts calling for a winter storm.

With Wilmington up 84-81, Mount Union tied the game with eight seconds left. WC committed a turnover as time expired and MU’s Collen Gurley came up with a steal and layup before the clock hit 0:00, according to the game’s play by play.

Mount Union is 15-3 overall and 9-2 in the conference. Wilmington is now 10-7 overall and 6-5 in league play.

DaeShawn Jackson led WC with 19 points. Kevin Lewis had seven rebounds. Lewis and Jackson both had four assists.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2019

@Mount Union

Mount Union 86 Wilmington 84

W 39.45…..84

M 38.48…..86

(84) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanu 2-0-4-8 Hamilton 2-0-0-4 Lewis 3-0-2-8 Smith 2-1-0-5 Jackson 6-1-6-19 Mansfield 0-0-3-4 Mullins 1-1-0-3 Patrick 5-4-0-14 Russell 4-3-6-17 Myers 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 26-11-23-84

(86) MOUNT UNION (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Francesconi 4-4-0-12 Niamke 1-0-0-2 Stenger 7-3-2-19 Friga 2-0-0-4 Bower-Malone 7-2-2-18 Gurley 4-0-1-9 Caywood 7-0-1-15 Slack 2-0-0-4 Poole 1-0-0-2 Carroll 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 35-9-7-86

FIELD GOALS: M 35-61 (Stenger 7-10 Caywood 7-8 Bower-Malone 7-12)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 9-22 (Francesconi 4-5); W 26-53 (Russell 4-7 Jackson 6-12)

FREE THROWS: M 7-13; W 21-23 (Russell 6-6 Jackson 6-6 Kanu 4-5 Mansfield 3-4)

REBOUNDS: M-29 (Friga 6 Gurley 4); W-31 (Lewis 7 Russell 5 Mansfield 4 Jackson 4)

ASSISTS: M-20 (Bower-Malone 6 Friga 5 Gurley 4); W-18 (Lewis 4 Jackson 4 Mansfield 3)

STEALS: M-7 (Gurley 3); W-4

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-3; W-2

TURNOVERS: M-11; W-12

