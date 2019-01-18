Posted on by

WC men gives up 5 in last 8 seconds, loses 86-84


MU scores 5 in final 8 seconds to beat WC 86-84

News Journal

DaeShawn Jackson had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists Friday night for Wilmington College.

DaeShawn Jackson had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists Friday night for Wilmington College.


ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union scored five points in the final eight seconds to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 86-84 in Ohio Athletic Conference Friday night.

The game originally was scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Friday based on weather forecasts calling for a winter storm.

With Wilmington up 84-81, Mount Union tied the game with eight seconds left. WC committed a turnover as time expired and MU’s Collen Gurley came up with a steal and layup before the clock hit 0:00, according to the game’s play by play.

Mount Union is 15-3 overall and 9-2 in the conference. Wilmington is now 10-7 overall and 6-5 in league play.

DaeShawn Jackson led WC with 19 points. Kevin Lewis had seven rebounds. Lewis and Jackson both had four assists.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2019

@Mount Union

Mount Union 86 Wilmington 84

W 39.45…..84

M 38.48…..86

(84) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanu 2-0-4-8 Hamilton 2-0-0-4 Lewis 3-0-2-8 Smith 2-1-0-5 Jackson 6-1-6-19 Mansfield 0-0-3-4 Mullins 1-1-0-3 Patrick 5-4-0-14 Russell 4-3-6-17 Myers 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 26-11-23-84

(86) MOUNT UNION (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Francesconi 4-4-0-12 Niamke 1-0-0-2 Stenger 7-3-2-19 Friga 2-0-0-4 Bower-Malone 7-2-2-18 Gurley 4-0-1-9 Caywood 7-0-1-15 Slack 2-0-0-4 Poole 1-0-0-2 Carroll 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 35-9-7-86

FIELD GOALS: M 35-61 (Stenger 7-10 Caywood 7-8 Bower-Malone 7-12)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 9-22 (Francesconi 4-5); W 26-53 (Russell 4-7 Jackson 6-12)

FREE THROWS: M 7-13; W 21-23 (Russell 6-6 Jackson 6-6 Kanu 4-5 Mansfield 3-4)

REBOUNDS: M-29 (Friga 6 Gurley 4); W-31 (Lewis 7 Russell 5 Mansfield 4 Jackson 4)

ASSISTS: M-20 (Bower-Malone 6 Friga 5 Gurley 4); W-18 (Lewis 4 Jackson 4 Mansfield 3)

STEALS: M-7 (Gurley 3); W-4

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-3; W-2

TURNOVERS: M-11; W-12

DaeShawn Jackson had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists Friday night for Wilmington College.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_wc_DaeShawnJacksonBW-1.jpgDaeShawn Jackson had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists Friday night for Wilmington College.
MU scores 5 in final 8 seconds to beat WC 86-84

News Journal