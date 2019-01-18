Leader with a Pack: G-Men top ‘Cats 56-44

GEORGETOWN — A 14-4 run in the second half Friday night helped Georgetown break open a one-point game to pull away from the Blanchester Wildcats, 56-44.

The homecoming-night victory keeps Georgetown unbeaten in the Southern Buckeye Conference National Division at 7-0. The G-Men are 9-3 overall, while Blanchester falls to 5-7 overall, 3-4 in the SBC National.

Georgetown led by one, 30-29, with 3:16 left in the third. Five different G-Men scored during a 14-4 run that carried over into the fourth quarter and gave Georgetown a 44-33 lead with 5:28 left.

Blanchester would get no closer than eight the rest of the way.

Noah Pack had another dominant performance, especially on the glass. Pack had 14 points and 17 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.

Alex Bolington was second in scoring for the G-Men with 13 points.

Brayden Sipple led all scorers with 18 points, but Georgetown’s Cameron Brookbank and Jackson Gregory did yeoman’s work on the Wildcats’ leading scorer. The two held Sipple to just 3 of 14 from the floor and held him scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Jacksson Waialae added seven points and 10 rebounds for BHS. Tanner Creager had eight points and seven rebounds.

Blanchester’s zone defense stymied the G-Men in the first half, as it did Tuesday night against Clinton-Massie. The Wildcats held Georgetown to just 22 points in the first 16 minutes. Blan led 24-22 at the intermission.

Blanchester struggled from the floor, making just 13 field goals. Blanchester scored just 13 points over the game’s final 10:09.

SUMMARY

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

@ Georgetown High School

Georgetown 56, Blanchester 44

B 11.13.07.13…..44

G 14.08.15.19…..56

(44) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ian Heeg 2-1-0-5, Tanner Creager 3-0-2-8, Brayden Sipple 3-0-12-18, Jacksson Waialae 2-1-2-7, Hunter Bare 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 13-2-16-44.

(56) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Emerson Cahall 3-0-0-6, Josh Galley 2-2-0-6, Cameron Brookbank 4-1-2-11, Noah Pack 6-0-2-14, Jackson Gregory 2-1-1-6, Alex Bolington 5-1-2-13. TOTALS 22-5-7-56.

FIELD GOALS: B 13/38 (Sipple 3/14, Creager 3/9, Bare 3/6); G 22/61 (Pack 6/12, Bolington 5/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 2/11; G 5/22 (Galley 2/5)

FREE THROWS: B 16/24 (Sipple 12/18); G 7/20

REBOUNDS: B 39 (Waialae 10, Sipple 8, Creager 7, Bare 7); G 39 (Pack 17, Cahall 6, Linville 4)

ASSISTS: B 5; G 12 (Pack 3)

STEALS: B 8 (Creager 4); G 13 (Cahall 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 2 (Sipple 1, Bare 1); G 4 (Pack 3)

TURNOVERS: B 19; G 10

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-19.jpg

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.