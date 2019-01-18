‘Dogs rally for first SBAAC win over ‘Cane

BATAVIA – Wilmington dropped its second consecutive game on the road, losing 61-47 at Batavia in SBAAC American Division play Friday night.

The defeat drops the Hurricane to 5-6 overall, 3-2 in the American Division.

Batavia wins for the first time this season in conference play and is 6-8, 1-4.

Wilmington, after trailing 26-24 at halftime, battled back to take the lead, 40-39, going into the final quarter.

Batavia seized the momentum in the early stages of the fourth period and went on a 15-5 run to pull away for the hard-fought win.

Wilmington head coach Mike Noszka gave credit to the Bulldogs for their superior effort.

“They seemingly wanted it more than we did and they deserved to win,” said Noszka. “We talked all week in practice about playing with poise. We failed to do that tonight.

“Plus, we had way too many turnovers for us (18). We have to do a better job protecting the basketball. This team (Batavia) will play as hard as anybody. We could not get many rebounds and our shots were not falling.”

Two WHS starters, Cam Coomer and Chris Custis, were both plagued by foul trouble and each fouled out. Coomer was limited to 10 points, all coming in the first half.

Sam Jacobyansky picked up the scoring for Wilmington, finishing with 12, including 10 in the second half. Matt Butcher also reached double figures with 12.

Willie Morris added eight points, all coming in the third period, including a pair of three pointers, as WHS outscored the Bulldogs, 16-13 in the quarter.

For the Bulldogs, Kaleb Moell was the high scorer with 19. Corbin Richardson followed with 14, with 12 coming in the second half.

The Bulldogs capitalized at the free throw line, converting 13 of their 18 chance. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were 9 of 12 at the stripe.

The second half belonged to the Bulldogs, as they outscored WHS 35-23 and the Hurricane managed to score just seven points in the final period.

Saturday’s scheduled game at Lebanon was postponed earlier in the day on Friday, and no make up date has been announced.

Next scheduled game for the Hurricane will be Jan. 25 when the Hurricane travels to first-place Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

January 18, 2019

@Batavia High School

Batavia 61 Wilmington 47

(61) BATAVIA (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Richardson 2-1-7-14, Watson 1-0-2-4, Zenni 1-0-0-2, Griffin 2-0-0-4, Evans 1-0-0-2, Wiscombe 1-1-1-6, Heckard 0-1-0-3, Moell 8-0-3-19, Witt 2-1-0-7.

Team Totals 18-4-13-61.

(47) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 1-2-0-8, Coomer 4-0-2-10, Sweeney 0-0-0-0, Custis 1-0-0-2, Anicic 0-1-0-3, Jacobyansky 5-0-2-12, Butcher 4-1-1-12, Spears 0-0-0-0.

Team Totals: 15-4-5-47.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-5.jpg

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.