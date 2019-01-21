Eastern Brown runs away from Clinton-Massie 72-34

WINCHESTER – Eastern Brown ran away with a 72-34 victory over Clinton-Massie in non-league girls basketball action on a bitter cold Monday evening.

McKynzi Avery led Clinton-Massie (3-12 on the year) with 11 points, six in the fourth quarter.

Faith Cottrell was steady throughout, scoring in each quarter and finishing with 10 points.

Camryn Pickerill had the hot hand from the perimeter, draining six three points including three in the first period. She had 18 points.

Alena Pennington had 15 points, 11 coming in the third period.

Clinton-Massie did not attempt a free throw in the game. The Lady Falcons were called for three personal fouls.

The Lady Warriors were whistled for six fouls. Pennington was the only player in the game to shoot a free throw. She was 3 for 3 at the line.

SUMMARY

January 21, 2019

@Eastern Brown High School

Eastern Brown 72 Clinton-Massie 34

CM 06.11.09.08…..34

EB 23.16.22.11…..72

(34) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 1-1-0-3 Lay 1-0-0-2 Cottrell 4-2-0-10 Mi. Crawford 0-0-0-0 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Greathouse 0-0-0-0 Ireland 1-0-0-2 Avery 4-1-0-11 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Chowning 2-2-0-6. TOTALS 14-6-0-34

(72) EASTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dotson 1-0-0-2 Wills 1-0-0-2 Pickerill 6-6-0-18 Froster 0-0-0-0 M. Reynolds 5-0-0-10 Daniels 0-0-0-0 K. Reynolds 1-0-0-2 Malott 3-0-0-6 Edmisten 2-0-0-4 Prine 1-1-0-3 Brown 1-0-0-2 Giloff 4-0-0-8 Barber 0-0-0-0 Pennington 6-0-3-15. TOTALS 31-7-3-72

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO_cmfalcon-2.jpg