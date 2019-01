LEES CREEK – The East Clinton freshman boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 42-32 Tuesday night.

Cody Chaney led EC with nine points. Isiah Curtis and Justin Arnold had eight points each and Chris Norman scored four. Phillip Davis tossed in three points.

Coach Greg Roberts said the Astros (3-8 on the year) led the entire game until midway through the fourth quarter. Free throws proved costly to East Clinton, who connected on 9 of 18. CNE was 10 for 14 at the line.

