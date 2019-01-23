Clinton-Massie to induct 4 Friday night

The 2019 Class of the Clinton-Massie Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Friday night at CMHS.

This year’s class includes contributor Ron Rudduck, pre-consolidation Ralph Ralph Robinson, 1990s Natalie Kemp Harmeling and 2000s Kerry Wilkinson.

The induction will take place at approximately 7 p.m. prior to the start of the varsity boys basketball game against Wilmington.

Rudduck is a Clinton-Massie principal and superintendent in the Clinton-Massie district. Facilities and playing fields mattered to Rudduck. Under his guidance and leadership, by the time of his retirement in 2009, major upgrades were made to the athletic complex.

He spearheaded efforts to secure a grant from the NFL and Cincinnati Bengals, which along with other donations, provided a new fieldhouse, upgraded locker rooms, concessions, restroom facilities and the installation of field turf at Frank Irelan Field.

Ron and his wife Nancy are parents of two Clinton-Massie graduates – Kyle in 2003 and Kari in 2006.

Robinson is a 1962 graduate of Clarksville High School. He played baseball and basketball at Clarksville for four years. He played for Hall of Fame coach Paul Schwamberger. A 2008 inductee into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame, Robinson scored 607 points and grabbed 301 rebounds during his senior season for the Indians, both totals among the best in Clinton County history.

With games of 41, 44 and 45 points, Robinson scored 30 or more points 10 times his senior season.

On the baseball diamond, Robinson was a pitcher and catcher. He hit better than .400 each year at Clarksville.

Harmeling is a 1993 graduate of CMHS. She earned 10 varsity letters in basketball, softball and volleyball. She was All-Kenton Trace Conference in all three sports as a junior and senior.

She finished her basketball career with 847 points and 515 rebounds in 85 varsity games.

Wilkinson is a 2005 graduate of CMHS. He earned nine varsity letters in baseball, basketball and golf. He was a two-time Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference basketball player of the year as well as a third team All-Ohio selection in basketball. He was given honorable mention All-Ohio in baseball

He was first team All-SBAAC five times and played in the Ohio North/South basketball all-star game as a senior.

Wilkinson holds the CM records in basketball for career points, assists, steals and team victories. He played for four SBAAC and three sectional championship teams.

The Clinton-Massie athletic boosters and Clinton-Massie athletic department started the hall of fame in 2008 as a way of honoring the school’s tradition of athletic excellence. Each year one member of a graduating lass in a given decade is enshrined. In addition, the hall of fame committee selects an athlete who graduated from or had the bulk of his or her athletic accomplishments at one of the four schools that consolidated to form Clinton-Massie. Athletes must have graduated from Clinton-Massie and been out of high school for at least 10 years.

