14-0 run sends Polar Bears to 64-55 win over Quakers

WILMINGTON – Ohio Northern used a 14-0 run to defeat Wilmington College 64-55 Wednesday night at Fred Raizk Arena in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action.

The Quakers are now 9-9 on the year and 4-7 in the OAC.

The Polar Bears improve to 11-7 overall and 5-6 in the conference.

Wilmington led 7-2 early in the game but Ohio Northern reeled off 14 unanswered points into the second period to take control.

The Polar Bears led by as many as 12, 44-32, before the Quakers scored eight straight points to make it 44-40. McKayla Binkley hit a jumper at 8:45 of the fourth period to pull WC within four.

Kelly Noll connected on a three-pointer at the 3:50 mark of the fourth to get WC within 51-48.

Ohio Northern, however, maintained its lead down the stretch for the OAC win.

SUMMARY

January 23, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Ohio Northern 64 Wilmington 55

ON 14.14.16.20…..64

WI 07.13.15.20…..55

(64) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mescher 6-0-2-14 Jacobs 5-2-1-13 Dirksen 4-2-2-12 Manley 2-2-3-9 Weeks 3-2-0-8 Wyss 2-0-1-5 Brock 0-0-2-2 Ward 0-0-1-1 Yankle 0-0-0-0 Iliff 0-0-0-0 Parks 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-8-12-64

(55) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lewis 6-1-3-16 Mc Binkley 4-1-0-9 Noll 3-3-0-9 Campbell 3-1-2-9 Teaford 0-0-3-3 Nilback 1-1-0-3 Hooper 0-0-2-2 H Binkley 1-0-0-2 Lee 0-0-2-2 Arling 0-0-0-0 Davis 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-7-12-55

FIELD GOALS: ON 22-58; WC 18-53 (Lewis 6-13 Campbell 3-6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: ON 8-23; WC 7-26

FREE THROWS: ON 12-17; WC 12-14

REBOUNDS: ON-45 (Mescher 11); WC-28 (Noll 7 Mc Binkley 4 Campbell 4 Teaford 4 Hooper 3 Lewis 3)

ASSISTS: ON-8; WC-8 (Teaford 2 Lewis 2)

STEALS: ON-4; WC-5

BLOCKED SHOTS: ON-4; WC-2

TURNOVERS: ON-10; WC-8

