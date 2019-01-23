Patrick paces WC men to 78-60 road win

ADA – Coming off the bench, Will Patrick led Wilmington College to a 78-60 win Wednesday over Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on the ONU campus.

The Quakers improve to 11-6 overall and 7-4 in the OAC. The Polar Bears fall to 4-14 overall and 0-11 in the conference.

Wilmington won the first meeting of the season, 93-84, on Dec. 5 at Hermann Court’s Fred Raizk Arena.

Patrick had 19 points to lead all scorers.

Wilmington High School graduate Jeffery Mansfield came off he bench to share team-high rebound honors with seven while handing out two assists.

Once Payton Smith broke scoring ice with a jump shot 20 seconds into the game, the Quakers never railed. Though they led throughout, Wilmington saw its advantage dwindle to one on several occasions, including 31-30 late in the first half.

But WC went on 14-0 run capped by a Kevin Lewis layup at 17:28 of the second half and led 45-30 when ONU called a timeout.

The Polar Bears remained in striking distance when Patrick drained a three-pointer at 15:08 and another at 13:54. The second three put the margin back at 15.

Ohio Northern pulled within eight before the Quakers closed out the win scoring 14 of the final 18 points.

SUMMARY

January 23, 2019

@Ohio Northern University

Wilmington 78 Ohio Northern 60

WC 39.39…..78

ON 30.30…..60

(78) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patrick 6-5-2-19 Jackson 6-0-4-16 Lewis 5-1-1-12 Kanu 3-0-3-9 Russell 2-1-1-6 Mullins 2-0-0-4 Smith 2-0-0-4 Hamilton 2-0-0-4 Mansfield 1-0-0-2 Myers 1-0-0-2 Opku 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 30-7-11-78

(60) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Donner 6-1-2-15 Bruns 5-1-3-14 Allemeier 5-2-0-12 Grady 2-2-1-7 Bryan 1-0-4-6 Unruh 2-0-0-4 Austin 1-0-0-2 Bachman 0-0-0-0 Staten 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-6-10-60

FIELD GOALS: W 30-60 (Patrick 6-10 Jackson 6-12; O 22-59

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 7-22 (Patrick 5-7); O 6-24

FREE THROWS: W 11-17; O 10-14

REBOUNDS: W-36 (Mansfield 7 Kanu 7 Smith 5 Hamilton 4 Lewis 4); O-36

ASSISTS: W-11 (Jackson 3 Smith 2 Mansfield 2 Kanu 2); O-14

STEALS: W-8 (Lewis 3 Jackson 3); O-6

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-6 (Hamilton 3); O-4

TURNOVERS: W-13; O-19

