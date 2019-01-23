Big third lifts Lady Falcons over Lady Indians 48-33

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – On the strength of its defense, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team defeated Hillsboro 48-33 Wednesday in a non-league game at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Falcons are 4-12 following the win over their former South Central Ohio League rival.

Faith Cottrell led CM with 15 points, eight of which came in a big third quarter.

In the fourth, Miranda Crawford scored five of her nine points. In the final quarter, the Lady Falcons were 8 for 10 at the free throw line.

Patience Chowning scored all nine of her points in the second half.

Kaleigh Hopkins and Josie Hopkins scored seven points each for the Indians. Kayden Watson buried a couple of threes for six points.

Clinton-Massie led 20-13 at halftime but struggled offensively, coach Tim McGraw said.

“Our defense kept us in the game,” he said.

The Lady Falcons came out of the lockerroom and scored more points in the third (21) than they did the entire first half (20).

“Just played well at both ends of the floor,” McGraw said. “Miranda Crawford gave us a much-needed boost off the bench.”

McGraw also said Emily Ireland and McKenzie Avery played well. Chowning and Cottrell both “knocked down some big shots for us in the third,” McGraw added.

Clinton-Massie had a season-low nine turnovers, with just one in the second half.

SUMMARY

January 23, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 48 Hillsboro 33

H 05.08.10.10…..33

C 07.13.21.14…..48

(33) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 0-0-0-0 J. Hopkins 3-0-1-7 Grover 1-0-1-3 K. Hopkins 3-1-0-7 Cosby 0-0-0-0 Dean 2-0-0-4 Watson 2-2-0-6 Detrick 0-0-0-0 Bledsoe 0-0-0-0 Ja Moberly 0-0-0-0 Jo Moberly 1-0-2-4 Page 0-0-0-0 Edenfield 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 13-3-4-33

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 0-0-0-0 Cottrell 6-3-0-15 Ireland 3-0-3-9 Avery 3-0-0-6 Chowning 2-2-3-9 Lay 0-0-0-0 Mi Crawford 3-0-3-9 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Greathouse 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Wilson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-5-9-48

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO_cmfalcon-3.jpg