Hoops stars to shine here

Tickets are $10 and are good for all four games:

WILMINGTON — Some of the top high school boys’ hoops stars in the nation will be in Wilmington Saturday for the four-game Scholastic Play by Play Classic at Wilmington High School.

The nightcap of the event will feature the Hurricane, currently with a record of 5-6, which takes on Xenia, 7-7 on the year and led by Samari Curtis, who has signed with the UC Bearcats.

Curtis is averaging 34 points per game, including several of over 40 points and two of 47 points.

That game is schedule to tip-off at around 8 p.m.

Huntington Prep out of Huntington, W. Va. features 7-foot junior Zach Loveday, whose scholarship offers include from Ohio State, Xavier, Louisville, Michigan, Florida, Indiana and Stanford.

Others to watch on Huntington Prep include ESPN Top 25-ranked 6-8 Jaemyn Brakefield and 6-9 JT Thor as well as 6-8 Quinn Slazinski.

Their opponent on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. is First Love Christian Academy of Washington, Pa., is led by Naim Miller, a Mount St. Mary’s commit; Jason Eubank and Ja’Mier Fletcher, both McDonald’s All-American nominees; and DJ Gordon.

Hughes vs. International Sports Academy Ohio which starts the day at 2:45 p.m., with Wayne vs. Covington Catholic scheduled to tip-off at 6:15 p.m.

4-game Scholastic Play by Play Classic Saturday

News Journal