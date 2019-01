The East Clinton boys and girls bowling teams split matches Thursday with Williamsburg in SBAAC National Division action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astro boys were 2,025 to 1,971 winners. Austin Arellano had a 398 series that included as 233 game for East Clinton. Both were career highs for Arellano.

In the girls match, East Clinton lost 1,662 to 1,385.

Josie Runk had a 286 series and a 164 game. Paige Harrell had a 147 game, one pin shy of her season best.