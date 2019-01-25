WHS boys top Massie, now 9-0 in SBAAC bowling

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School boys bowling team improved to 9-0 in SBAAC American Division bowling with a win Wednesday over Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

Wilmington looks to complete its unbeaten regular season in the SBAAC on Monday against a 6-2 Western Brown squad, WHS coach Josh Fisher said.

The WHS girls also were winners by a narrow margin of 2,299 to 2,243. Wilmington is 5-04 in league play.

Nicole Gallion was the top scorer for the WHS girls, rolling two games of 203. Ariel Comberger had a 180 game for Wilmington.

For Clinton-Massie, Emily Rager led with a 330 series.

On the boys side, Wilmington lost the first game then came back to win the second game by 99 pins. Then WHS held on through the baker games to move to 9-0. Final pinfall totals were 2,299 for WHS and 2,243 for CMHS.

Grant Pickard led WHS with games of 200 and 209. Brayden Rhoads had a 210 game for the Hurricane.

On the Clinton-Massie side, Adin Lamb led with a 391 series, that included a 222 game. Logan Rauh had a 215 game.

SUMMARY

January 23, 2019

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Girls 2,001 Clinton-Massie 1,906

WHS-Haylee Wright 128, —; Kenzie Frazier 156, 166; Nicole Gallion 203, 203; Alexia Frazier —, 126; Ariel Comberger 180, 151; Cassidy Cole 130, —; Savannah Cox —, 104; TOTALS 797, 750

Baker Games: 148, 154, 152. TOTAL 454

CM-Emily Rager 183, 147; Abbey Faucett 117, 143; Ashley Gross 179, 189; Jenn Callewaert 141, 122; Abby Schneider 116, 162. TOTALS 736, 763

Baker Games: 125, 147, 135. TOTAL 407

——-

Wilmington Boys 2,299 Clinton-Massie 2,243

WHS-Mason McIntosh 167, 178; Elijah Martini 153, —; Brayden Rhoads 210, 179; Jordan Tackett —, 204; Grant Pickard 200, 209; Conner Mitchell 129, —; Troy Moredock —, 147. TOTALS 859, 910

Baker Games: 133, 185, 205. TOTAL 523

CM-Luke Campbell 139, 177; Mitchell Lennon 175, —; Tyler Keck 156, 170; Adin Lamb 222, 169; Logan Rauh 215, 168; Hunter Broderick —, 127. TOTALS 907, 811

Baker Games: 202, 163, 160. TOTAL 525