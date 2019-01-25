Massie beats WHS for first time since 2004

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – In the basketball rivalry between Clinton-Massie and Wilmington, its been a long time since the Falcons took down the Hurricane, December 2004 to be exact.

On Friday night, the Falcons snapped that long losing streak with a 63-53 victory over the Hurricane in SBAAC American Division action Friday night.

Clinton-Massie head coach Todd Cook said he was told the victory was just Clinton-Massie’s second over Wilmington in the last 41 years.

”Just a huge accomplishment for our basketball program,” Cook said. “The kids worked their butts off for four quarters tonight. They played great team basketball.”

The Falcons jumped out to a 14-5 first quarter lead. Wilmington had a 16-12 edge in the second period, making it a 26-21 contest at the intermission.

Massie took control of the game with a strong effort in the third period (19-11), giving the Falcons a 45-33 advantage going into the final quarter. Eventually, the Falcons extended the lead to 17 points before WHS made a couple of comeback efforts.

”Wilmington made a couple of runs late in the game and we stayed strong and focused and continued to take care of business,” Cook said.

The Hurricane won the first meeting between the two teams. Following that loss, Cook told his squad to change its mentality when it steps on the court for this one.

”Let’s get rid of this mental block,” he said. “We are a very talented team. We have the ability to make this situation happen … to get a win. We need to go in and play to win and not play not to lose. We were playing not to lose.

“We missed tons of shots the first time and they were the more disciplined team. Tonight I feel we handled the discipline very well.”

Thomas Myers led all scorers with 23 points for the Falcons, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He accounted for 17 second half points for Massie. Zach Chowning added 11 for the Falcons, including a trio of three pointers. Lamb scored 12 points for the Falcons and Drew Settlemyre was the fourth Falcon starter to reach double figures with 10.

For the Hurricane, Cam Coomer had 17, including 14 in the fourth period. Matt Butcher scored 12 points for the Hurricane, including 10 in the middle two periods.

“I was proud of the way we competed in that fourth quarter,” said WHS head coach Mike Noszka. “We kept grinding it out and got it down to single digits. They (Massie) are the best team in the conference. They have the best post player and point guard, and we lost the game because we could not keep No. 3 (Lamb) out of the lane.”

The Falcons were able to nail down the victory with a 12 for 16 effort at the free throw line, including 8 of 11 in the fourth quarter.

Next up for Clinton-Massie will be a non-league contest Tuesday at Bellbrook.

Wilmington will be hosting Xenia, led by University of Cincinnati signee Samari Curtis, Saturday at Fred Summers Court as part of the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic.

SUMMARY

January 25, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 63 Wilmington 53

W 05.16.11.21…..53

C 14.12.19.18…..63

(53) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 1-2-0-8, Coomer 4-1-6-17, Custis 4-0-1-9, Jacobyansky 2—0-4-4, Anicic 0-0-0-0, Butcher 4-1-1-12, J. Stewart 1-0-1-3.

Team Totals: 16-4-8-53.

(63) CLINTON-MASSIE (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lamb 5-0-2-12, Chowning 0-3-2-11,Myers 9-5-23, Laake 3-0-1-7, Settlemyre 4-0-2-10.

Team Totals: 21-3-12-63.

First win for CM over WHS since 2004

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

