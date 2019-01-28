Cline claims 170-pound title at WCH tourney

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – John Cline pinned four opponents and won the 170-pound weight class Saturday at the Washington CH Bracket Tournament.

As a team, East Clinton finished eighth in the tournament with 58 points. Pickerington Central was the tournament champion with 256 points.

Michael Horn was fourth at 138 and Gavin Denniston was sixth at the 132 pound class.

Cline posted four pins at 170. His title-claiming victory was a pin of Dae Hargrow of Pickerington Central in 2:54.

SUMMARY

January 26, 2019

Washington CH Bracket Tournament

@Washington Senior

Team scores

Pickerington Central 256 McClain 166 Little Miami 156.5 Washington 130 Hamilton Township 126 Norwood 107 Northeastern 86 East Clinton 58 Bloom Carroll 54 Williamsburg 50.5 Walnut Hills 19 Stivers 10