Hurricane wrestlers 13th at 49th Eaton Inv.

EATON – Wilmington placed 13th Saturday at the 49th annual Eaton Invitational wrestling tournament.

The Hurricane posted 76.5 points. Ross won the tournament with 181.5 points.

The top placer for WHS was Donovan Butler, third at 120 pounds. He decisioned Charlie Blanton of Stebbins 8-1 in the consolation final match.

Canon Ford of WHS was third at 170 pounds. Elijah Rockhold won by pin in 1:22 and finished fifth at 285 pounds.

SUMMARY

January 26, 2019

49th Eaton Invitational

@Eaton High School

Team Scores

Ross 181.5 Chaminade-Julienne 161.5 Valley View 147 Milton Union 121 Stebbins 113 Eaton 106 Oakwood 101.5 Edgewood 98.5 Talwanda 92 Carroll 83 Wayne 79 Franklin 78.5 Wilmington 76.5 Westfall 72 Bellbrook 69 Reading 66 Thurgood Marshall 65.5 Hamilton 55.5 Shawnee 55 Arcanum 50 National Trail 39 Twin Valley South 13 Waynesville 11.