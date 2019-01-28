Frederick leads Falcons to third at Ben Logan

BELLEFONTAINE – Led by champion Robby Frederick, Clinton-Massie finished third Saturday at the Raider Invitational at Ben Logan High School.

Massie finished with 150 points while team champ Hilliard Darby had 218.5. Tecumseh was runnerup with 179.5 points.

Frederick won the 152-pound weight class championship. In his finals match, Frederick decisioned Nathan Dewey of Northwestern 8-3 in the title match.

Grant Moorman was runnerup at 106 pounds for Spencer Running’s Falcons.

Colton Doyle placed third at 195 pounds. Ethan Johnson at 113 pounds and Blake Seaman at 126 pounds were both fourth-place finishers.

Finishing fifth for Massie were Braxton Green at 182 and Joe Baughman was 220 pounds.

SUMMARY

January 26, 2019

Raider Invitational

@Ben Logan High School

Team Scores

Hilliard Darby 218.5 Tecumseh 179.5 Clinton-Massie 150 Greenon 123 Sidney 109.5 Ben Logan 93 Urbana 78.5 Graham Black 77.5 Lehman Catholic 77.5 Northwestern 73.5 Columbus East 69 Trotwood Madison 64 Piqua 52 Fairbanks 50 Southeastern 46 Centerburg 40 Riverdale 40 Alter 24 Ponitz 22 Meadowdale 0