Wildcat wrestlers fifth at Thunderbird Invitational

LIMA – The Blanchester High School wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Thunderbird Invitational at Lima Central Catholic High School.

The Wildcats had 129 points while team champ Troy Christian finished with 193.5. Covington was second 179.5, Eastwood third 155 and Miami East fourth 151.5.

James Peters led the Wildcats by finishing third at 220 pounds. He decisioned Landen Luginbuhl of Bluffton 9-5 in the consolation final match.

Clayton Schirmer was fourth at 152 pounds while Adam Frump was fifth at 120 pounds.

Andrew Frump at 132 and Johnny Schirmer at 138 were both sixth-place finishers for Scott Nicely’s squad.

Seventh-place finishers were Gage Berwanger at 126 pounds and Ramiro Torres at 170 pounds.

SUMMARY

January 26, 2019

LCC Thunderbird Inv.

@Lima Central Catholic HS

Team scores

Troy Christian 193.5 Covington 179.5 Eastwood 155 Miami East 151.5 Blanchester 129 Crestview 110 Allen East 108.5 Bluffton 92.5 St John 92 Swanton 90 Coldwater 77 Ottawa Glandorf 74 Newark Catholic 73Patrick Henry 73 Wayne Trace 72 Lima CC 67.5 Nelsonville York 65 Carey 62 St Johns 59 Columbus Grove 58 Ayersville 53.5 West Liberty Salem 50.5 Cory Rawson 50 Tri County North 44 Greeneview 43 Northridge 43 Lakota 42 Dixie 40 New London 37 Carlisle 36 Spencerville 34 Madeira 32 St Joseph CC 30 Triad 25 Preble Shawnee 24 Pandora Gilboa 14 Hicksville 13 McComb 10 Calvert 8 Hillsdale 65 Mariemont 3 Lincolnview 1.