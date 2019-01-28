WHS defense manhandles New Richmond 44-26

NEW RICHMOND – A strong defensive effort propelled Wilmington to a 44-26 win Monday over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at NRHS.

With the win, Wilmington keeps on track for an American Division championship with a 13-4 overall mark and a 7-0 record in league play. New Richmond is 10-7 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

Wilmington senior Mya Jackson led all scorers with 19 points, collecting 13 of those points in the second half.

Jackson’s career total is 1,826. She is five points away from passing Phil Snow on the all-time Clinton County scoring list. With 11 points, Jackson would pass Jaevin Cumberland for third place all-time.

Jasmine Jamiel had 11 points, four in the final period for Wilmington.

Wilmington did not make a three-pointer in the game. The Lady Hurricane did convert 8 of 9 at the free throw line, making their final seven attempts.

It was a tight game through the first half. The Lady Hurricane led 17-13 at halftime.

While the Lions offensive struggles against the WHS defense continued in the third, the Wilmington offense picked things up. New Richmond had just four points in the third while Jackson had six by herself and Karlie Morgan chipped in with four.

Wilmington held New Richmond under 10 points for the fourth straight quarter while the offense hit for 15.

SUMMARY

January 28, 2019

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 44 New Richmond 26

W 09.08.12.15…..44

N 07.06.04.09…..26

(26) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) A. Bird 0-0-3-3 Fagon 0-0-0-0 Kramer 1-0-2-4 Keith 0-0-0-0 Boca 2-2-0-6 Weitzel 1-1-0-3 Maness 2-0-0-4 CLiff 3-0-0-6 Kirk 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 9-3-5-26.

(44) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 3-0-5-11 Jackson 8-0-3-19 Self 1-0-0-2 Johns 1-0-0-2 Victor 0-0-0-0 Harris 1-0-0-2 Morgan 4-0-0-8. TOTALS 18-0-8-44

