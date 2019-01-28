Lady Tigers take home 48-35 win over Ladycats

BETHEL – The Blanchester High School girls basketball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 48-35 Monday in SBAAC National Division play.

The Lady Tigers are now 11-8 overall and 8-3 in the conference.

Blanchester is 3-13 overall and 2-8 in league play.

Williamsburg won the National Division title Monday and is 14-3 overall and 10-0 in the conference, three games clear of Bethel-Tate with just two games to play.

Elecia Patton led Blanchester with 10 points, all coming in the second half.

Olivia Gundler scored eight points to go along with five assists, three blocked shots and two steals.

Bethel-Tate hurt Blanchester with a couple of offensive stickbacks in the first half.

“I think rebounding was a big part of the game,”BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We (Blanchester) as a team only had 14 defensive rebounds. There were a lot of loose balls that Bethel came away with that was a huge difference in the first half. We’ve got to do a better job wanting the ball and making it happen to get as many possessions as possible.”

Daelyn Staehling had five in the second quarter and Savanna Shank buried a three that gave BHS some life.

“We did a good job responding about halfway through the second quarter,” Pyle said. “A couple big plays offensively allowed us to maintain life going into half.”

SUMMARY

January 28, 2019

@Bethel-Tate

Bethel-Tate 48 Blanchester 35

BL 04.10.11.10…..35

BT 10.18.13.07…..48

(48) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bee 7-0-0-14 Wheeler 1-0-1-3 Gardner 2-1-1-6 Carter 1-0-0-2 Scendler 0-0-2-2 Burton 5-0-3-13 White 3-1-0-7 Stolz 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 19-2-8-48

(35) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 4-1-1-10 Brown 1-0-0-2 Scott 1-1-0-3 Gundler 4-0-0-8 Roy 2-0-0-4 Shank 1-1-0-3 Staehling 2-0-1-5. TOTALS 15-3-2-35

