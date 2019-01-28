Goshen pulls away in second half to beat Massie

GOSHEN – Committing 27 turnovers, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team was defeated by Goshen Monday night in SBAAC American Division play.

“Tough to win when you turn it over 27 times,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “I give my girls credit. They play hard, it doesn’t matter the score.”

Clinton-Massie falls to 4-12 overall and 1-6 in the American.

Goshen is now 13-5 in all games and 6-2 in league play, trailing only leader Wilmington in the American standings.

McGraw said the Lady Falcons played a “pretty good” first half but couldn’t parlay that into a solid second half. Massie trailed 30-21 at halftime but then scored just six points in the second half.

Faith Cottrell led Massie with nine points. Patience Chowning scored eight points.

SUMMARY

January 28, 2019

@Goshen High School

Goshen 56 Clinton-Massie 27

CM 11.10.04.02…..27

GO 15.30.18.08…..56

(56) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 5-1-0-11 Vonderou 0-0-0-0 Hahn 6-5-0-17 Myers 1-0-0-2 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Turner 0-0-0-0 Pfau 2-0-0-4 Maco 0-0-0-0 Hornsby 0-0-0-0 Williams 3-0-2-8 Garr 6-2-0-14 Frazer 0-0-0-0 Tuerck 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-8-2-56

(27) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK. Crawford 2-0-0-4 Lay 1-0-0-2 Cottrell 3-2-1-9 Mi. Crawford 0-0-0-0 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Greathouse 0-0-0-0 Ireland 1-0-0-2 Avery 1-0-0-2 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Chowning 3-2-0-8 Wilson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 10-4-1-27

