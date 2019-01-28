Creager, Sipple lead Wildcats to easy win

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester led from start to finish Monday night, steamrolling Felicity 68-50 in boys basketball action at BHS.

Blanchester opened the game with a 12-4 run to take the early lead. Felicity scored four straight to get within 12-8, but the Wildcats steadily pulled away from there.

A 22-5 Blanchester run was littered with Felicity turnovers and easy Wildcat baskets. Blanchester had forced 18 turnovers by that point, and then pulled the press off.

“We did a good job showing our superiority on the glass early,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “Felicity knew they had no way of attacking that press without throwing skip-passes. Our guys did a good job being athletic and reading them.”

Brayden Sipple and Tanner Creager combined to outscore Felicity for much of the night before a late Cardinal surge gave them a slight advantage at game’s end.

Sipple finished with 24 points while Creager had 23. They combined for 45 points through three quarters. Creager also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Felicity freshman guard Carson Crozier led the Cardinals with 17 points, seven of which came in the fourth. Joe Glassmeyer played a solid game inside, scoring 12 points.

Monday’s game was rescheduled from when Blanchester was closed due to a water main break. Due to the rescheduled game, the Wildcats open the week with the rare Monday-Tuesday back-to-back games.

Blanchester heads to Leesburg Tuesday to take on Fairfield.

“That’s a road test with a strictly-basketball school,” Weber said. “They shoot the basketball really well. I think we have an advantage in athleticism and size, which is our D.N.A.”

SUMMARY

Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

@ Blanchester High School

Blanchester 68, Felicity 50

F 10.09.12.19…..50

B 21.17.15.15…..68

(50) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carson Crozier 6-1-4-17, Seth Roehm 1-1-4-7, Bryce Reeves 0-0-2-2, Wyatt Crozier 1-0-0-2, Austin Rutherford 1-0-0-2, Joe Glassmeyer 5-0-2-12, Garrett Taulbee 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 17-2-14-50.

(68) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ian Heeg 1-0-0-2, Tanner Creager 9-3-2-23, Brent Hopkins 1-0-0-2, Carter Abbott 0-0-2-2, Brayden Sipple 8-1-7-24, Jacksson Waialae 2-1-0-5, Jay Ashcraft 0-0-1-1, Logan Heitzman 1-0-1-3, Hunter Bare 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 25-5-13-68.

FIELD GOALS: F 17/57; B 25/69 (Creager 9/13, Sipple 8/22)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: F 2/10; B 5/17 (Creager 3/4)

FREE THROWS: F 14/27; B 13/17 (Sipple 7/9)

REBOUNDS: F 34; B 36 (Creager 12, Heeg 4, Sipple 4, Bare 4, Grogg 4)

ASSISTS: F 7; B 14 (Hopkins 4, Heeg 3)

STEALS: F 10; B 20 (Sipple 6, Creager 5, Heeg 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: F 3; B 5 (Bare 3)

TURNOVERS: F 26; B 21

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-28.jpg

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

