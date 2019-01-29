4-win Eagles fall, but put scare in 12-win Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie rode Thomas Myers’ 26-point performance to a 55-51 victory over Bellbrook Tuesday.

Massie (12-2) trailed most of the evening before an 11-0 run turned the Falcons’ 38-34 deficit into a 45-38 advantage at the 5:03 mark of the final quarter. CM never trailed after that.

“It’s an ugly win, but it’s a win,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “The second half, we did a better job on the defensive side. We got after it a little bit. Our effort in the first half wasn’t very good. We didn’t box out well at all. I continue to talk to these guys about the little things. We’ve got to do the little things in order to win big games. We slid by tonight.”

Bellbrook (4-11) was within a possession of tying or retaking the lead on five occasions after that, but could not get over the hump.

A pair of Myers free throws with 20.3 seconds left sealed the game.

Zach Chowning hit a pair of threes and finished with 14 points to join teammate Myers in double-figures.

“Thomas Myers worked his tail off inside,” Cook said. “Zach Chowning had a good night on the outside.”

Caleb Scott led the Eagles with 16 points. Hayden Greene chipped in with 13.

Massie also won the JV game, 58-43, behind double-digit efforts by Tate Olberding and Nate Baker. Olberding finished with 14 while Baker had 12. Bryce Levine had 15 for the Eagles.

SUMMARY

January 29, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 55 Bellbrook 51

B 15.12.11.13…..51

C 10.13.13.19…..55

(51) BELLBROOK (fg-ft-tp) Chew 3-3-12, Greene 5-2-13, Scott 6-0-16, Gedeon 0-0-0, Nagy 2-0-4, Lakins 2-0-4, Urbaniak 0-0-0, Pavlak 1-0-2. Total 19-5-51. 3-point goals: 8 (Scott 4, Chew 3, Greene). FTM-FTA 5-11, 45 percent.

(55) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Lamb 2-1-5, Chowning 4-4-14, Myers 9-8-26, Laake 2-4-8, Settlemyre 1-0-2, Faucett 0-0-0, Olberding 0-0-0, Voss 0-0-0. Total 18-17-55. 3-point goals: 2 (Chowning 2). FTM-FTA 17-31, 55 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

