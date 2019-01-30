WB hands WHS boys bowlers first SBAAC defeat

GEORGETOWN – The Western Brown boys bowling team handed Wilmington its first SBAAC American Division loss of the season Monday here at Community Lanes.

On the girls side, Wilmington also lost to Western Brown 1,907 to 1,883. The Lady Hurricane led after two rounds by 14 pins but the Lady Broncos won the baker games and the match.

Alexia Frazier led Wilmington with a 333 series. She had the high game for WHS with a 183.

Back to the boys, the Hurricane were never in it as the Broncos won the first game by 157 pins.

Elijah Martini had a 256 game for WHS and led with a 430 series.

Western Brown had five 200 games among the 10 bowled.

SUMMARY

January 28, 2019

@Community Lanes

Wilmington Girls 1,883 Western Brown 1,907

WHS-Haylee Wright 125, —; Alexia Frazier 183, 150; McKenzie Frazier 155, —; Nicole Gallion 150, 155; Ariel Comberger 155, 153; Savannah Cox —, 102; Cassidy Cole —, 126. TOTALS 768, 686.

Baker Games: 146, 156, 127. TOTAL 429

WB-Alyss Spears 113, 121; Emma Holder 171, 214; Emily Huddleston 101, 137; Brooklyn O’Hara 160, 139; Nikki Howard 137, 147. TOTALS 682, 758.

Baker Games: 161, 141, 162. TOTAL 467

Wilmington Boys 2,334 Western Brown 2,457

WHS-Mason McIntosh 162, 173; Elijah Martini 174, 256; Jordan Tackett 165, 166; Grant Pickard 185, 179; Jake Frazier 149, 149. TOTALS 835, 923

Baker Games: 196, 220, 160. TOTAL 576

WB-Noel Hiler 156, —; Parker Landers 203, —; Wesley O’Hara 221, 199; Chris Lukemire 185, 203; Austin Grammer 227, 209; Caleb Fife —, 171; Gage Strunk —, 150. TOTALS 992, 932

Baker Games: 186, 176, 171

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-4.jpg