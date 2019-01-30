Astros no match for Rockets in wrestling dual

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton wrestling team dropped a 54-3 match to Clermont Northeastern Tuesday night at the EC gym.

Josie Morgan, East Clinton statistician, was honored during a Senior Night ceremony.

“Josie has done stats and video for the Astros during all four years of high school,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “Josie has done a great job helping me out the last four years and will be greatly missed but we wish her the best of luck next year.”

On the mat, East Clinton’s lone win came from John Cline, a 6-2 decision over David Pride.

“Cline had a tough match and was trailing 2-1 in the final period before getting a reversal and putting his opponent on his back,” Stehlin said.