WC men make it 14 straight over Cardinals 104-75

WESTERVILLE – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team crossed the century mark for the first time this season in a 104-75 victory over Otterbein University in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening.

The win was the Fightin’ Quakers’ 14th consecutive victory over Otterbein dating back to the 2011-12 season.

Wilmington (8-5, 4-3 OAC) hosts Baldwin Wallace University 3 p.m. Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

Individually, five Quakers scored in double figures including a team-high 21 points from Kevin Lewis. Andrew Russell contributed his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 boards off the bench while DaeShawn Jackson (20), Will Patrick (12) and Jeffery Mansfield (12) rounded out the double-digit scorers for Wilmington.

“I’m proud of our team’s mental approach today as we were locked in from start to finish,” WC head coach K.C. Hunt said. “We got solid contributions across the board especially from our bench.”

Maurice Beavers led Otterbein with 20 points in defeat.

The game was a one-possession contest for the first four-and-a-half minutes until Wilmington, leading 11-10, went on a 29-10 run over the next seven minutes. A Jackson three-pointer at the 7:25 mark of the first half capped the run giving the visitors a 40-20 lead. The Quakers held a 53-33 lead at halftime.

Wilmington maintained the comfortable lead in the early stages of the second half. Otterbein would get as close as 76-64 with 8:03 to play, but the Quakers scored on seven consecutive possessions to open up a 93-67 advantage with four minutes to go and coasted to the win.

Wilmington shot a season-best 53.2 percent from the field as well as making a season-high 41 field goals. The Quakers also finished 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) from distance, marking the second time this season the team has hit 14 triples. Otterbein made 24-of-61 (39.3 percent) from the field and 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) from distance.

SUMMARY

January 30, 2019

@Otterbein

Wilmington 104 Otterbein 75

W 53.51…..104

O 33.42…..75

(104) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanu 2-0-0-4 Hamilton 2-1-1-6 Lewis 9-3-0-21 Smith 2-0-0-4 Jackson 7-5-1-20 Mansfield 5-1-1-12 Mullins 2-0-0-4 Patrick 4-3-1-12 Garrett 0-0-0-0 Horton 0-0-0-0 Russell 6-1-1-14 Pletcher 0-0-0-0 Todd 0-0-2-2 Myers 2-0-0-4 Gilmore 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Elder 0-0-0-0 Cox 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 41-14-8-104

(75) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carter 2-0-2-6 Dennison 0-0-0-0 Long-Weber 2-0-1-5 Springer 6-2-0-14 Joseph 4-2-8-18 Justice 1-0-2-4 Black 2-0-0-4 Beavers 6-3-5-20 Wood 0-0-1-1 Anders 1-1-0-3 Clark 0-0-0-0 Kalb 0-0-0-0 Edington 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-8-19-75

Colin Myers (30) had four points and six rebounds off the bench Wednesday for Wilmington College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_wc_ColinMyersJSonu.jpg Colin Myers (30) had four points and six rebounds off the bench Wednesday for Wilmington College. John Swartzel | News Journal File