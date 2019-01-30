Otterbein rallies for 80-71 win over WC women

WILMINGTON – Otterbein rallied had a big second half and rallied to defeat Wilmington 80-71 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington trailed 53-51 as the fourth quarter began but the Quakers scored nine straight to start the frame and grabbed a 60-53 lead.

Otterbein bounced back and took a 73-64 lead with a 20-4 run..

Kennedy Lewis had 21 points and four assists for WC.

Off the bench, Hannah Binkley had 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting while McKayla Binkley had 10 points

SUMMARY

January 30, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Otterbein 80 Wilmington 71

W 16.18.17.20…..71

O 16.16.21.27…..80

(71) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hooper 1-0-0-2 Teaford 3-1-0-7 Lewis 8-1-4-21 Noll 3-0-0-6 Campbell 2-1-0-5 Arling 1-0-0-2 Mc. Binkley 5-0-0-10 H. Binkley 6-2-4-18 Lee 0-0-0-0 Nilback 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-5-8-71

(80) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Scholz 3-0-2-8 Cartnal 6-2-3-17 Jones 3-3-3-12 Jackson 1-1-0-3 Kissel 8-2-0-18 Bauer 0-0-0-0 Cutteridge 8-0-4-20 Hoschoer 0-0-0-0 Merk 0-0-0-0 Mangold 0-0-0-0 Schaffer 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 30-8-12-80

