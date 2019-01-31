Lady ‘Cane stays unbeaten in SBAAC

GOSHEN – A big third quarter propelled Wilmington to a 51-44 win over Goshen Thursday in SBAAC American Division basketball action.

The win puts the Lady Hurricane at 14-4 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

Goshen drops to 13-6 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

The victory assures the Lady Hurricane of at least a share of the conference championship.

Mya Jackson led Wilmington with 19 points. Sami McCord had nine, including a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter.

Chailyn Johns had five of her seven points in the decisive third quarter.

Wilmington trailed 21-20 at halftime but outscored Goshen 15-8 in the third. Johns and Jackson had five each in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Wilmington made two field goals – a three by Karlie Morgan and a two by Jackson. Goshen was content to foul WHS and the strategy by former WHS coach Mark Short nearly paid off.

The Lady Hurricane managed to convert just 11 of 20 at the line in the final quarter but held on for the victory.

SUMMARY

January 31, 2019

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 51 Goshen 44

W 11.09.15.16…..51

G 10.11.08.15…..44

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 2-0-2-6 Jackson 5-3-6-19 McCord 2-2-3-9 Johns 2-1-2-7 Morgan 4-1-0-9 Self 0-0-0-0 Victor 0-0-0-0 Harris 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 15-7-14-51

(44) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huhn 1-1-0-3 Tuner 2-2-2-8 Pfau 2-0-0-4 Garr 4-2-6-16 Tuerck 1-0-0-2 Strunk 0-0-0-0 Vonterau 1-0-1-3 Hoffragge 0-0-0-0 Myers 0-0-0-0 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Maco 0-0-0-0 Williams 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 14-5-11-44

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-12.jpg