EC’s Morgan runnerup in SBAAC National Division tournament

WILMINGTON – East Clinton’s Freddy Morgan was runnerup Saturday in the SBAAC National Division boys bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Morgan’s 610 included a best game of 212. He was one pin behind tournament champion Tommy Averwater of Clermont Northeastern.

Blanchester’s Josh Allen had a 569 series and Orin Potts finished with a 566. The Wildcats were third in the tournament and third overall in the final league standings.

For East Clinton, Patrick Dotson posted a 582 series as the Astros were runnerups as a team behind unbeaten Georgetown. East Clinton also finished third in the overall league standings. East Clinton’s first game of 883 was a season best.

SUMMARY

February 2 2019

SBAAC National Division

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

BLANCHESTER (2739) Jacob Shelton -, -, 88 (88) Brian Miller -, 147, 155 (302) Bryan Brewer 154, 135, 205 (494) Orin Potts 157, 196, 213 (566) Josh Allen 180, 225, 164 (569) Cody McCollister 134, -, – (134) Derick Bowman 150, 98, – (248) TOTALS 775, 801, 825 (2401)

Baker Games: 182, 156 (338)

EAST CLINTON (2823) Austin Arellano 178, 166, 129 (473) Freddy Morgan 188, 212, 210 (610) Andy Gilliland 161, 114, 167 (442) Patrick Dotson 200, 164, 218 (582) Grant Wisecup 156, 149, 116 (421) TOTALS 883, 805, 840 (2528)

Baker Games: 133, 162 (295)

