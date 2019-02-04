Wilmington girls open tourney play Feb. 14 at Lakota East

The Wilmington High School girls basketball team was the top seed among the girls teams from Clinton County when sectional tournament pairings were announced Sunday afternoon by The Southwest District Athletic Board.

Wilmington (15-4 on the year) is the No. 10 seed and will play Mt. Healthy (8-10) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Division I Cincinnati sectional at Lakota East High School.

From there, the winner gets No. 4 seed Mason (13-5) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Lakota East.

The No. 1 seed in the Cincinnati sectional is Mount Notre Dame at 18-2. Lakota West also is 18-2 and is the No. 2 seed. Walnut Hills at 19-1 is the No. 3 seed.

In the Division II Lebanon sectional tournament at Lebanon High School, Clinton-Massie (5-13) drew No. 3 seed Badin. The two teams will meet 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at LHS. The winner meets either Chaminade-Julienne (7-11) or Bishop Fenwick (9-11).

Franklin (16-3) is the No. 1 seed while Valley View (15-5) is the No. 2 seed. The No. 4 seed is Bellbrook (11-9).

Blanchester and East Clinton are both in the Division III Cincinnati sectional tournament at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Astros (7-10) are No. 14 seed and will play either Madeira (9-11) or Clermont Northeastern (8-12) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The winner advances to the sectional final against No. 16 Aiken (5-12), No. 15 North College Hill (8-14) or No. 2 Williamsburg (15-5).

The Ladycats (6-13) are No. 18 seed and will play No. 6 Bethel-Tate (12-8) 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at FSC. The winner meets No. 3 seed Deer Park (12-5) 6 p.m. Feb. 20.

The first game at Wilmington is NCH against Aiken 6 p.m. Feb. 14 followed by Madeira-CNE at 7:30 p.m.

On Feb. 16 after Blanchester and Bethel-Tate will be Summit Country Day (13-5) and Ripley (13-5) at 12:30 p.m. then Mariemont (15-5) against Reading (3-16) at 2 p.m.

Sectional semifinals are Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

While Williamsburg is the top seed at Wilmington, the overall No. 1 seed of the Division III sectionals at Wilmington and Fairfield is Purcell-Marian at 16-5.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_LOGO-4-county.jpg

GIRLS PAIRINGS