It’s WHS’s day, but Gross leads CM to overall title

WILMINGTON – It was a good day for the Wilmington and Clinton-Massie girls bowling teams Saturday at the SBAAC American Division tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane were tournament champions while the Lady Falcons, led by Ashley Gross, claimed the overall American Division championship.

“Our girls bowled above their average,” WHS coach Josh Fisher said. “They’ve really been improving as of late which gave them a shot to be champions in this tournament.”

The Lady Hurricane finished with a 2,592 total to win the tournament. Ariel Comburger led WHS with a tournament runnerup series of 524 while Haylee Wright came through with a 480, sixth best at the event.

Gross, though, was atop the field with a 546, which included a 213 game. As a team, the Lady Falcons tied with Batavia for second in the tournament.

But that finish was good enough to edge Wilmington for the overall American Division championship. The title, though, is unofficial as their is still a match to be contested in the league. However the match will not have a bearing on the top four places in the league standings.

SUMMARY

February 4, 2019

SBAAC American Division

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

CLINTON-MASSIE (2,417) Emily Rager 116, 180, 158 (454) Ashley Gross 213, 169, 164 (546) Jennifer Callewaert 76, 82, 87 (245) Abbey Faucet 184, 135, 119 (438) Lindsey Amberger 153, 124, 155 (432). TOTALS 742, 690, 683 (2,115)

Baker Games: 167, 135 (302)

WILMINGTON (2,592) Ariel Comburger 170, 199, 155 (524) Nicole Gallion 149, 164, 132 (445) Haylee Wright 156, 164, 160 (480) McKenzie Frazier 163, 141, 120 (424) Alexia Frazier 114, 158, 133 (405) TOTALS 752, 826, 700 (2,278)

Baker Games: 135, 179 (314)

The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team, overall champions of the SBAAC American Division, from left to right, Ashley Gross, Lindsey Amberger, Abbey Faucett, Emily Rager, Jenn Callewaert, Abby Schneider. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_cmgirls_champs.jpg The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team, overall champions of the SBAAC American Division, from left to right, Ashley Gross, Lindsey Amberger, Abbey Faucett, Emily Rager, Jenn Callewaert, Abby Schneider. The Wilmington High School girls bowling team, champions of the SBAAC American Division tournament, from left to right, McKenzie Frazier, Savannah Cox, Alexia Frazier, Nicole Gallion, Haylee Wright, Cassidy Cole, Ariel Comburger, coach Joe Gigandet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_wilm_girlstourneychamps.jpg The Wilmington High School girls bowling team, champions of the SBAAC American Division tournament, from left to right, McKenzie Frazier, Savannah Cox, Alexia Frazier, Nicole Gallion, Haylee Wright, Cassidy Cole, Ariel Comburger, coach Joe Gigandet.