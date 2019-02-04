Lady ‘Cane claims outright title with convincing win

WILMINGTON – In runaway fashion, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team put an exclamation point on a championship season Monday night.

With a 78-36 win over Western Brown at Fred Summers Court, the Lady Hurricane won the outright SBAAC American Division championship.

At 9-0 in the league, Wilmington will look to complete an unbeaten SBAAC season Thursday at FSC. Varsity tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Western Brown was second in the league going into the game but clearly not in Wilmington’s class on this night.

WHS had a 22-7 lead after one and a 45-12 margin at halftime. It was 68-21 after three quarters.

Mya Jackson again led the Lady Hurricane with 27, eight in the first quarter and 21 in the first half. Her career total is 1,904.

Wilmington is 16-4 overall and has won 11 straight since a 61-56 overtime loss to Princeton on Dec. 21.

Jasmine Jamiel continued her scoring uptick with 17 points and Karlie Morgan added 14 for WHS.

SUMMARY

February 4, 2019

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 78 Western Brown 36

WB 07.05.09.15…..36

WI 22.23.23.10…..78

(78) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 6-3-2-17 Jackson 10-3-4-27 McCord 3-2-0-8 Johns 0-0-0-0 Morgan 6-2-0-14 Self 0-0-0-0 Moore 0-0-0-0 Partin 0-0-2-2 Butcher 0-0-0-0 Victor 1-0-0-2 Harris 3-0-0-6 Drake 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 30-10-8-78

(36) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Flischel 1-0-0-2 Jones 1-1-0-3 Roblero-Solis 0-0-1-1 West 3-0-1-7 Young 1-0-0-2 Jones 1-0-3-5 Sams 3-0-0-6 Louden 0-0-0-0 Large 0-0-0-0 Buttree 2-0-2-6 Fischer 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 14-1-7/13-36

