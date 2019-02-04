Down the stretch, Crawford keys Massie win 49-47

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Miranda Crawford’s hoop, and one, and steal in the final four seconds helped give Clinton-Massie a 49-47 senior night victory over cross-county rival East Clinton Monday.

Crawford finished with 10 points and was one of four Falcons in double figures. Faith Cottrell led the way with 13. Patience Chowning added 12. Kenzie Avery chipped in with 10.

Their efforts spoiled a 23-point performance by EC’s Mackenzie Campbell. She only had two points in the fourth quarter, a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left in the game that put the Astros up 45-44.

Massie retook the lead, 46-45, eight seconds later on a pair of Chowning charity tosses.

EC (7-11) regained the lead, 47-46, when Kaitlin Durbin drove the lane for two.

There were four ties and five lead changes in the final period.

Massie (6-13) never led until a Crawford bucket made it 41-39 Falcons with 2:55 left in the game.

“We started the season 0-7, and since then we’re 6-6. And a team that goes 0-7 usually goes south from there,” CM head coach Tim McGraw said. “This team fights and claws and plays hard. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, how many we’re down or how many we’re up, they play hard all the time. You have to credit their character, because they never quit in this basketball game, and they could have.”

Campbell had three threes and an old-fashioned three-point play in the first 9:31 of the game to stake the Astros to a 19-9 advantage.

Like the little engine that could, CM huffed and puffed its way back into the game, eventually knotting the game at 28.

EC responded with the seven of the next nine points to go up 35-30, but that lead went up in smoke when Massie returned the favor with seven of the next nine points to make it 37-all.

“We had plenty of times during the course of the game to stretch leads and we didn’t take advantage of it,” EC head coach Jeff Craycraft said. “Massie kept on fighting back. We just didn’t execute when we had the lead. We’ve been doing this all year, as far as not finishing games.”

EC’s Lacey Peterman also reached double-figures with 11.

SUMMARY

February 4 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 49 East Clinton 47

EC 16.09.12.10…..47

CM 09.13.11.16…..49

(47) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Campbell 7-4-23, Durbin 2-2-6, Peterman 4-2-11, Creachbaum 1-0-2, Boggs 0-1-1, Bowman 1-2-4. Total 15-11-47. 3-point goals: 6 (Campbell 5, Peterman). FTM-FTA 11-13, 85 percent.

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) McK. Crawford 0-0-0, Cottrell 4-2-13, Greathouse 0-0-0, Ireland 1-2-4, Avery 4-2-10, Lay 0-0-0, Mir. Crawford 3-4-10, Chowning 4-2-12. Total 16-12-49. 3-point goals: 5 (Cottrell 3, Chowning 2). FTM-FTA 12-13, 92 percent.

Clinton-Massie's Miranda Crawford | Elizabeth Clark News Journal File

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

