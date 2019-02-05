Blanchester 7th, 8th grade boys split with Astros

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams split games with East Clinton on Monday.

The seventh grade Wildcats won their second straight, 39-23. Blanchester is now 5-8 on the year.

Bryce Sipple had 16 points, five steals and five rebounds. Jansen Wymer had nine points and four assists. Bill Hamm scored five points.

Braz Byrom tossed in three points while Drew Wyss, Cole Bradley and Collin Elston had two points each. Sky Smith, Nick Taylor, Xander Culberson and Quentin Rice had good floor games, coach Tom Greve said.

The eighth grade team was defeated 41-30. Kyle Garrett had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Zach West scored seven points and Jayden Purdy contributed six.

Dustin Trace had four points and four rebounds. Gabe Faulkner had three points and five rebounds for Blanchester.