Blanchester 7th, 8th grade girls lose pair to EC

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams dropped games Monday to East Clinton.

The eighth grade Ladycats were defeated 40-28.

For Blanchester, Hailey Mulvihill had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ainsley Whitaker had six points, three rebounds, an assist, four steals and two blocked shots. Kaidyn Hamm contributed a pair of three-pointers to go along with four rebounds, four steals and an assist.

Olivia Potts had four points and two rebounds. Destiny Blankenbeckler had three points, two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a blocked shot. Madi Tipton had two points, two rebounds and two steals.

The seventh grade Ladycats lost a 33-17 game.

Hope Blankenbeckler had six rebounds and two blocked shots. Layla Winemiller had three rebounds. Macey Waldron had six points, six rebounds, five steals, an assist and a blocked shot. Gracie Roy chipped in with three points, three rebounds and two steals. Kaylee Coyle had seven points, five rebounds, a steal and a block. Payton Johnson had a point, two rebounds and a steal. Abbey Irwin had two rebounds and one steal. Nevaeh Griffith finished with a steal.