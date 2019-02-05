EC 8th grade girls drop Blan 40-28

The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 40-28 on Monday.

Libby Evanshine had 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and a block. Kami Whiteaker had “one of her better all-around games,” the coaches said, with eight points, five rebounds, five assists, seven steals, a blocked shot and just one turnover. Hayleigh Perdue had eight points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Lauren Stonewall had a rebound, a steal and an assist.

Jayden Murphy had nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Jozie Jones had three points and six rebounds. The coaches said Jones “made a fantastic post-up move down the stretch that brought energy to the team.”