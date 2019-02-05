Massie JV boys handed 51-38 loss by NR

The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by New Richmond Friday night 51-38.

Massie trailed 13-4 after one quarter but rallied to take a 17-15 halftime lead.

Clinton-Massie, who handed New Richmond its only loss of the year earlier in the season, was led by Nate Baker’s 14 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Redman had six points and a steal. Tate Olberding had six points and eight rebounds.

Carter Euton had five points. Austin Faucett contributed four points. Carsyn Valentine scored three points. Davis Wulf had a rebound and an assist. Logan Meyers had a steal and Dakota Gasaway had an assist. Brody Muterspaw had two rebounds.