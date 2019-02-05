Bee stings Astros at buzzer 44-42

LEES CREEK – Bethel-Tate’s Taylor Bee stung East Clinton with a runner at the buzzer to hand the Astros a 44-42 senior night loss Tuesday.

“We were playing solid defense and she got a running one-hander. We just ran out of time,” EC head coach Jeff Craycraft said. “They just hit a winning shot. We got beat with 3.9 seconds last night (at Clinton-Massie) and got beat tonight at the buzzer.”

Bee led all scorers with 16 points. Teammate Maddie Burton joined her in double-figures with 11 points.

The game was the first of a doubleheader with the EC-Georgetown boys varsity game.

“This was a great high school girls basketball game in a great atmosphere,” Craycraft said. “To be able to play before a boys game, it’s the largest crowd you have unless you make it to the district. For your senior night, it’s electric.

“(Kaitlyn) Talbott has been out with an ACL. She got to start tonight. Beener has been battling the flu. The other three – Mackenzie Campbell, Kaitlin Durbin and Lacey Peterman – I’ve been with them since day one. They all started their first game as freshmen.”

Those three finished in double-figures Tuesday with Campbell leading the way with 14 points. Durbin and Peterman finished with 11 and 10, respectively.

The game was tied at 24 early in the third quarter before the Tigers (13-8, 9-3 Southern Buckeye Conference National Division) reeled off seven straight points.

The Astros (7-12, 3-7) chipped away at the Tigers’ lead and eventually knotted the game at 40 with 1:08 to go in the contest.

“Once we got some rhythm and started passing the ball, we were able to attack and get some easy baskets at the end of the third quarter,” Craycraft said.

Bethel-Tate got a steal and layup with 27 seconds to go to lead 42-40. Campbell responded with a jumper at the other end with 17 seconds left.

SUMMARY

February 5, 2019

@East Clinton High School

Bethel-Tate 44 East Clinton 42

BT 14.08.14.08…..44

EC 10.12.10.10…..42

(44) BETHEL-TATE (fg-ft-tp) Bee 8-0-16, Gardner 1-0-3, Carter 0-0-0, Burton 5-1-11, White 3-0-6, Wheeler 0-1-1, Sandker 0-4-4, Stolz 1-1-3. Total 18-7-44. 3-point goals: 1 (Gardner). FTM-FTA 5-12, 42 percent.

(42) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Campbell 5-2-14, Durbin 4-3-11, Beener 0-0-0, Peterman 4-1-10, Talbott 0-0-0, Bowman 1-3-5, Boggs 1-0-2. Total 15-9-42. 3-point goals: 3 (Campbell 2, Peterman). FTM 9-20, 45 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

