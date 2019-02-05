G-Men clinch share of National Division title

LEES CREEK – Georgetown clinched at least a tie for the SBAAC National Division title with an 81-38 win at East Clinton Tuesday.

Noah Pack led the G’Men (14-4, 10-0) with 16 points. He left the game with 6:35 to go in the contest. Three teammates joined him in double figures. Alex Bolington had 14 points. Jackson Gregory chipped in with 12 points. Cameron Brookbank added 10.

Georgetown led the Astros (0-17, 0-8) by as much as 20 points late in the first half, 41-21.

The G-Men scored the 16 of the first 18 points in the third quarter on its way to outscoring EC 26-8 in the period.

The lead reached 40 late in the fourth quarter, 78-38.

Branson Smith led the Astros with 20 points.

SUMMARY

February 5, 2019

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 81 East Clinton 38

G 19.22.26.14…..81

E 13.12.08.05…..38

(81) GEORGETOWN (fg-ft-tp) Cahall 0-0-0, Brookbank 4-0-10, Pack 7-2-16, Gregory 4-1-12, Bolington 6-2-14, Galley 1-1-3, Tolle 1-0-2, Linville 3-0-6, Chisenhall 0-0-0, Burrows 1-0-2, Ernst 1-1-3, Shively 3-1-7, Teegarden 0-0-0, Kratzer 0-0-0, Fleming 2-2-6. Total 33-10-81. 3-point goals: 5 (Gregory 3, Brookbank 2). FTM-FTA 10-13, 77 percent.

(38) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Mitchell 1-0-2, Peterman 0-0-0, B. Smith 9-0-20, Vadnais 3-0-7, Rolfe 0-2-2, Garren 0-0-0, McCominis 0-0-0, Smith 2-0-4, Runyon 0-0-0, Tolle 0-0-0, Norman 0-1-1, Curtis 1-0-2, Swayne 0-0-0. Total 16-3-38. 3-point goals: 3 (Smith 2, Vadnais). FTM-FTA 3-11, 27 percent.

Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BBK_ec_AustinRolfeECgeo.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BBK_ec_BransonSmithECgeo.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BBK_ec_DylanPetermanECgeo.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BBK_ec_ECgeo.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BBK_ec_JaredSmithECgeo.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BBK_ec_MatthewMitchellECgeo.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.