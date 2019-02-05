Pressing Wildcats whip Tigers by 16 on the road

BETHEL – A balanced Blanchester boys basketball team dispatched Bethel-Tate with ease Tuesday night, 64-48, in SBAAC National Division action at the BTHS gym.

The Wildcats move to 7-10 with the win, 5-5 in National Division play.

Bethel-Tate drops to 2-18 overall and 2-9 in the conference.

Georgetown, at 10-0, clinched a share of the National Division title with its win over East Clinton on Tuesday.

Blanchester head coach Adam Weber said his squad using a swarming press to force 21 Tigers’ turnovers in the victory.

Brayden Sipple led Blanchester with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

But he had plenty of help in the 16-point victory.

Ian Heeg had six points and handed out a team-best six assists.

Tanner Creager grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds while scoring six points.

Hunter Bare and Jacksson Waialae had six points and three blocked shots each.

