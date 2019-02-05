Hurricane rally comes up short at NR

NEW RICHMOND -Despite struggling most of the night, Wilmington staged a furious fourth quarter rally Tuesday that came up short in a 67-58 loss to New Richmond in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action.

Wilmington falls to 7-9 on the season and 4-4 in the American.

New Richmond also is 4-4 in the division but stands 13-5 overall.

Going in to the final quarter, Wilmington trailed 52-36 but reeled off eight unanswered points to make it a 52-44 contest. Matthew Butcher’s three pointer helped cut the margin to 59-51 with just over 4:00 remaining.

Sam Jacobyansky’s trey at the 3:45 mark pulled the ‘Cane within six, 60-54 but they would get no closer.

In the final quarter, Wilmington outscored the Lions, 22-15.

In a losing effort for the Hurricane, Cameron Coomer led with 20 points, including 13 in the opening half. Butcher added 13. Both Willie Morris and Sam Jacobyansky were plagued by foul trouble and their scoring was impacted as a result. Morris was held to just six points, and Jacobyansky was limited to eight points.

Wilmington plays at Goshen Friday night in another SBAAC American Division game.

Griffin Delisle was the top scorer for the Lions, netting 23 points on the night including 14 in the first half.

The first half was not one of the Hurricane’s better performances, as they tailed 21-18 at the first quarter break, and fell behind 39-28 at the intermission. New Richmond, thanks to a 13-8 margin in the third quarter, seemingly had the game well in hand, before the ‘Cane started its fourth quarter comeback bid.

“Tonight was not one of our better efforts defensively,” Wilmington head coach Mike Noszka said following the game. “We strive to hold the opponent below 50 points and we failed to do that tonight. We sometimes struggle on the road defensively, and they (New Richmond) capitalized on out struggles early in the contest.”

February 5, 2019

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 67 Wilmington 58

W 18.10.08.22…..58

N 21.18.13.15…..67

(58) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 0-2-0-6, Coomer 5-2-4-20, Sweeney 1-2-0-8, Custis 0-1-0-3, Anicic 0-0-0-0-0, Spears 0-0-0-0, Jacobyansky 1-1-3-8, Butcher 3-2-1-13. Team Totals: 10-10-8-58.

(67) NEW RICHMOND (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Horgan 2-2-2-12, Lang 2-0-6-10, Williamson 0-0-0-0, Delisle 7-3-0-23, Hess 0-0-0-0, Lansaw 0-0-0-0, Ernst 7-0-1-15, Ackerman 2-1-0-5, Ipsaro 0-0-0-0. Team Totals: 20-6-9-67.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

