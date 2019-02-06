Red-hot Lady Falcons bounce Bulldogs 42-30

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The suddenly red-hot Clinton-Massie girls basketball team defeated Batavia 42-30 Wednesday night in SBAAC American Division action.

Clinton-Massie has won three in a row and stands 7-13 on the year. The Lady Falcons are 3-6 in the SBAAC.

After an 0-7 start to the season, Clinton-Massie has produced a 7-6 record.

Massie led 19-12 at halftime then pulled away in the third, outscoring Batavia 15-5. Patience Chowning led CM with 10 points in the third. Faith Cottrell had the other five.

“We hit three 3s (in the third) and really shared the ball well the second half,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

The game was the final home contest for the Clinton-Massie seniors.

“It was nice to send them out with a win,” McGraw.

The seniors are McKenna Crawford, Cottrell, Tyler Greathouse and Emily Ireland.

Clinton-Massie committed just five fouls in the game. The Lady Falcons did not attempt a free throw.

Batavia was whistled for eight fouls. The Lady Bulldogs were 1 for 4 at the line.

SUMMARY

February 6, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 42 Batavia 30

CM 13.06.15.08…..42

BA 10.02.05.13…..30

(30) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stith 1-1-0-3 Myers 2-0-0-4 Burton 0-0-0-0 Kalbe 0-0-0-0 Mehlman 2-1-1-6 Wright 0-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-4 Patel 4-2-0-10 Marcelli 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 12-5-1-30

(42) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 1-0-0-2 Lay 0-0-0-0 Cottrell 4-2-0-10 Mi Crawford 1-0-0-2 Ireland 1-0-0-2 Avery 5-0-10 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Chowning 6-4-0-16 Wilson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-6-0-42

