EC 7th, 8th girls sweep 2 from CM

The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams swept a pair of games Wednesday with Clinton-Massie.

The eighth grade Lady Astros were 47-23 winners.

Jayden Murphy had the best game of her season, the coaches said, with 17 points, nine rebound, two steals and two blocked shots for East Clinton.

The EC coaches said their squad has improved from the beginning of the season and have the “get the next girl open” mentality.

Libby Evanshine had 13 points and six rebounds. Kami Whiteaker finished with seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Jozie Jones contributed two points, eight rebounds and two steals. Hayleigh Perdue chipped in with eight points and four rebounds.

In the seventh grade game, East Clinton was a 45-13 winner.

For Clinton-Massie, Alex Pence had five points, Mikayla Wonderly scored four and Hannah Bowman finished with three. Olivia Ward made a free throw.

For East Clinton, Jordan Collom had 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Lilly Hoskins finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Lauren Runyon totaled 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Madison Frazer had three points and five rebounds. Megan Hadley recorded three points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.