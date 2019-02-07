East Clinton JH boys drop pair to Massie

The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams were defeated in a pair of games Wednesday with Clinton-Massie.

The eighth grade Astros were defeated 53-42.

Dakota Collom had 22 points to pace the East Clinton offense.

Isaiah Conger finished with 12 points while Dalton McClure and Dylan Day scored three each. Colten Haffner had two points.

In the seventh grade game, East Clinton lost 61-13.

Denver Day and Aaron Rolfe scored four points each. Aiden Walker tossed in three for EC while Kale Boeckmann and Payton Spurlock had one point each.